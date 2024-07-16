Virtually Revived Chrysler Roster Includes Pacifica, PTC, Crossfire, Sebring, and Imperial

A lot of automotive enthusiast voices say that Chrysler has fallen into such a state of despair and disarray that the only humane thing to do would be to perform euthanasia and send the entire brand hurtling down toward car Valhalla.
It's an interesting point of view, and it's easily supported by the fact that its parent, Stellantis, has allowed this once-proud brand to become a shadow of a shadow of its former self. Currently, it has just one product in its portfolio – two flavors of the Pacifica minivan, with or without electrification. However, the sales figures indicate there's still an interest in Chrysler automobiles.
After the first six months of the year, according to the sales reports, the lonely Chrysler Pacifica dominated the competition – with almost 71k units, it was sky-high above the Honda Odyssey (39k), Toyota Sienna (33k), and Kia's Carnival (21k). Alas, these are all the dedicated MPV options on the market at the time of press, and it's pretty adamant that minivans aren't doing too well compared to three-row crossover SUVs, which are priced extremely similarly to the ailing MPVs.
So, if you ask some people, Chrysler is beyond salvation. If you ask others, they just have to keep it together a little while longer as Stellantis prepares to introduce STLA-based models to the family. Of course, the wait is stretching longer and longer because of various issues. As such, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has lost patience and decided to populate the parallel universes of vehicular CGI with its own version of an all-new, reborn Chrysler lineup.
More precisely, this unofficial and completely hypothetical family stems from the dreams of Nihar Mazumdar, a digital artist and entrepreneur from San Antonio, Texas, who has decided to continue his Chrysler design projects with a full roster of models. He begins with the Pacifica, of course, giving it a new lease of life. It's a bit of a stretch, though, as the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica morphs from a true minivan into a Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer-based three-row crossover SUV with sliding rear doors!
If you think this looks way too quirky, the pixel master has also revived the Chrysler PT Cruiser into a compact 2026 Chrysler PTC hatchback based on the Stellantis EMP architecture. It's a lot tamer than the original, and maybe its crossover-hatchback allure will make it better received. Next up comes the reborn 2026 Chrysler Crossfire, which transforms from a sports car into a high-riding compact hatchback. There's also a mid-sized Sebring coming back to life, both inspired by DS Automobiles models, by the way, most likely the DS 4 and DS 9.
Last but certainly not least, the digital lineup is topped by a new interpretation of the Chrysler Imperial full-size sedan – it's designed by the CGI expert to compete against the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS as well as Lucid Air as it features three rows of seats. The artist envisions it on the STLA Frame architecture rather than STLA Large, aiming for Jeep underpinnings even though it's also an EV proposition – it should be very large (213 inches long) but also rides close to the ground on an adjustable air suspension and targets 630 miles of range. So, which is your favorite from this make-believe new lineup?
