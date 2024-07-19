Virtually Reborn Lincoln 'Continental' Mark X Imagines a Possible Future for Land Yachts

The facelift for the 2025 Lincoln Navigator is currently expected to debut for the next model year, so it is probably a few weeks or months away from the official introduction.
With it, Lincoln will have a completely revamped lineup – the 2025 Aviator mid-size CUV got refreshed, the 2025 Nautilus is a second-generation mid-size crossover SUV, and the 2025 Corsair compact crossover SUV is also fresh off the facelift procedure.
However, it's easy to note that Lincoln didn't have much trouble getting everything squeaky fresh and clean because there are just four models in the American lineup and all of them are crossovers or SUVs. Unlike Ford, which at least still has the 2024 Mustang, Lincoln doesn't have any passenger cars left in the family at home in North America. Well, that can't be fine with everyone, right? No worries, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has a solution – as always.
So, from across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI comes Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm – especially if the brand is one of the Big Detroit Three. Not long ago, all he could envision had to do with the good folks over at Cadillac.
However, now he has changed the scenery once again and is circling back to their rivals from Lincoln. Not long ago, the pixel master discussed the possibility of an all-new Lincoln Town Car. He "wondered if there would still be a market for something like a new Town Car sedan in the EV age. With a new EV powertrain, it would easily be the most powerful and quietest Town Car ever." Besides, Cadillac is known to be working on two new all-electric sedans for the upcoming Ultium+ age.
Later on, although the CGI expert knows very well that Ford is working on a new large three-row EV sport utility vehicle that will serve both its namesake brand and Lincoln's best interests to fight off the Cadillac Escalade IQ and the upcoming three-row Vistiq, he couldn't help it but imagine a smaller and sportier companion to the aforementioned Town Car – and he immediately resurrected the Continental nameplate for the battery-powered era.
From there, of course, there was just one small step toward dreaming another stretch of the imagination – a future Lincoln Mark X full-size all-electric luxury coupe. The Lincoln Mark series was originally derived from the Continental nameplate, which came into use with the Continental Mark II back in 1956. Then, the brand resurrected the moniker in 1968 and went up to Mark VIII before its second discontinuation in 1998.
This was an important nameplate – Lincoln itself tried to explore a return to form with the Lincoln MK9 concept and then even the failed Lincoln Mark LT crew-cab version of the Ford F-150. So, it is no wonder the author wanted to see what "a big new Lincoln coupe could look like in the EV age - sleek, powerful, and super quiet, large American coupe." As such, he basically created a trifecta of land yachts – the Lincoln Town Car, Continental, and now also the Mark X.
