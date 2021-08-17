Virtual Pro-Touring 1969 Chevy Camaro Fastback Begs for the LT1 Custom Build

Everyone knows how the Ford Mustang – Chevy Camaro feud started back in the 1960s. Right now, the grudge has been settled in favor of the Blue Oval rival, as far as current sales are concerned. So, let’s get back to the original.
General Motors is preparing itself for the electric revolution and the rumor mill paints an eerie picture of a seventh-generation Chevrolet Camaro going for sedan and SUV credentials... and EV powerplants. Well, it remains to be seen if the reinvention pans out or not, although virtual artists have already taken it upon themselves to imagine the possible future.
That means pony/muscle car aficionados will look back (without anger) in time, skipping the rather undesirable modern Camaro and reverting to its 1960s origins. After all, “they were perfectly sized and proportioned” back in the day. Or, at least, that’s the opinion of pixel master Abimelec Arellano (aka abimelecdesign on social media) as the virtual artist has decided to play with a 1969 Camaro in his unique way.
The fact that a first-generation Camaro was “amongst the prettiest pony cars” doesn’t matter too much. After all, he does alter the styling of the coupe and turns the ‘69 into a Fastback model. This almost gives it a quirky hatchback appearance, but luckily the design changes are flawlessly offset with a series of additional bespoke modifications. Among them, the unique wheels, the Pro-Touring atmosphere, as well as the LT1 V8 engine under the hood.
Although it’s not specifically mentioned in the description, we have a clue about the displacement and prowess of the GM mill, thanks to the “396” badges on the front fenders. So, the 6.5-liter Big Block Chevy might be capable of at least 600 horsepower with some healthy aftermarket upgrades... Now that we’re already dreaming, how about a Tremec six-speed manual also finding a delightful place inside to go along with some neat racing bucket seats and a cool burnout?
