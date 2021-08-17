Virtual Hyundai i30 (Elantra GT) Will Soon Turn Into a Fully Electric 4x4 Race Car

Just about everyone is expecting the electric revolution to finally unfold. Maybe it will help preserve our planet’s resources better and at the same time keep our usual automotive habits. Such as the ones that involve racing the tame i30.
Hyundai itself has a lot of motorsport love for the small family car (went by the Elantra GT moniker in the United States). But that doesn’t mean individual projects can’t unfold starting from the very basic five-door hatchback. And turn the rather tame (we almost wrote “lame,” sorry for that slip-up) i30 into something ready to deliver your daily dose of adrenaline.
Seen here as visualized by pixel master Rostislav Prokop (aka rostislav_prokop of Prokop Design on social media) is a rather cool black-and-white i30 that has seemingly given up on grocery shopping duties in favor of a racing career. Not just any circuit fame, though, but of the fully electric 4x4 variety. Sure, for now, it’s just a render, but there are promises that it will become reality... soon.
It goes by the odd name of e-bullet.cz, so there’s no chance of missing its origins. It was dreamed of somewhere in the Czech Republic by its creator Radovan Šimecek, a man that came up with this idea back in 2019 when he tested an Austrian prototype for an electric racer. But instead of just one electric motor, he thought four of them would be a lot more interesting.
With help from a consortium of local automotive engineering partners, starting this summer there’s a project for “the development and production of a universal platform with four electric motors and a unique control SW.” Meanwhile, Rostislav Prokop, the virtual artist behind countless CGI projects will have a field day turning this into a reality – using the design backbone of the Hyundai i30.
His vision for the i30 racer includes a thoroughly modified body, complete with a closed-off grille and lots of aerodynamic bits and pieces. Of course, just like the official i30 N TCR, the e-bullet.cz also goes wild on the widebody kit and should provide ample discussion material for any hot hatch fan out there.
