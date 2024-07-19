Virtual Ford Falcon Doesn't Need Wings After This Digital Widebody Restomod Treatment

Like the Ford Capri or Maverick, the Falcon was an automobile nameplate that the Blue Oval company applied to several model series around the world between the 1960s and the mid-2010s.
The least known was the Falcon van, a variant dedicated to passenger hauling of the original Ford E-Series produced by Ford during the 1960s based on the Falcon platform. In South America, the Ford Falcon was produced by Ford Argentina between 1962 and 1992 as a compact and executive car. It was based on the North American counterpart and produced with the same overall design during its lifespan – it was modernized through substantial facelifts.
Second-to-last, the North American Ford Falcon was among the original series of compact cars alongside the Rambler American and also the first compact car created specifically by one of the Big Three American manufacturers. Designed and produced between 1959 and 1970 as a contemporary rival for the Chevrolet Corvair and Plymouth Valiant, it was basically a smaller Galaxie offered across three generations and the 1970 ½ intermediate Falcon.
With production ending in 1970 and succeeded by the original Ford Maverick, the North American Falcon clearly wasn't the longest-living iteration of the nameplate. That honor goes to the Australian version, which was a mid-size and later full-size car (from 1966) rather than a compact model. Seven generations were created between 1960 and 2016, with the most renowned being the XA/XB/XC trifecta of the third generation, produced from 1972 to 1979.
As it turns out, the series remains famous even across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI thanks to the imaginative realm of digital car content creators – represented here by Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who continues his thunderous dream periplus with a Blue Oval restomod. He's been rather passionate about this particular sector of the automotive industry as of late, sprinkling modern-day design projects with stuff like a hypnotizing Boss 429 Ford Mustang Shooting Brake since early June.
The pixel master continued with an all-new take on the AC Shelby Cobra just for good measure, followed by a 1971 Dodge Dart Demon looking like the gym-muscled grandfather of the 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, plus the widebody Plymouth Barracuda and Oldsmobile 442. Now, of course, he's circling back to something from the Blue Oval, albeit with a twist.
So, as far as we can tell, this is a third-generation Australian Ford Falcon GT that gets the digital restomod treatment complete with a lowered stance thanks to an air suspension, a full widebody kit that includes numerous aerodynamic components alongside the wider fender flares, massive performance tire shod on black concave aftermarket wheels, beefier brakes with crimson brake calipers, as well as a cool treatment for the hood to allow the presence of velocity stacks for the V8 underneath.
