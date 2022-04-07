Virtual All-Electric Toyota E-Cruiser Doesn't Seem to Belong to Any SUV Family

The legendary Japanese automaker finally conceded to reality and late last year decided it might as well become the coolest OEM on the battery-powered EV block in just one swift, comprehensive blow. However, not everyone got the memo.
While all Toyota fan eyes are for good reason ogling the 2023 GR Corolla five-door purist Hot Hatch and its 300-horsepower, GR-Four all-wheel drive, six-speed manual five-door wide-body, some people are oblivious to any hype. Even when virtual automotive artists are said to be more in tune with novelties than anyone else.
Alas, that is not the case with Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, as he recently imagined a completely different off-road Toyota EV than what might be expected in the real world. As such, he not only ignored the recent GR Corolla altogether but also seems oblivious to the automaker’s previously-envisioned all-electric full-size SUV.
Sure, the latter was usually tucked at the side of the comprehensive new concept EV family, but its imposing dimensions should have made it easily observable. Maybe the styling, quite reminiscent of premium SUV members of the luxury Lexus family, made it much too crossover-like.
So, perhaps the CGI expert wanted to achieve a more rugged appearance for this all-electric Toyota SUV, hence the “E-Cruiser” moniker and its possible association with the iconic Land Cruiser series. Who knows? Frankly, it is anyone’s guess because the author did not give us any explanation for this imaginative sketch.
Instead, he left everything open to interpretation, including the design inspiration (some said it came from Audi, Nissan, and Volkswagen) or its potential affiliation to any of Toyota’s current series. All we know is this will forever remain merely wishful thinking and that we are dealing with an intrepid pixel master that likes to defy OEM conventions and is not afraid to step out of their usual comfort zones.
