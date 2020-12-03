Virtual Alfa Romeo Giulia "Series X" Is a Radical Carbon Vessel

If you've ever looked at a strawberry of a honeycomb up close and suddenly experienced fear, you might wish to take a deep breath and try to manage that potential Trypophobia before gazing at the hood of this Alfa Romeo Giulia. With that out of the way, we can focus on the big picture rendering, with this being the most extreme incarnation of the Italian sports sedan we've discussed to date.
As you'll notice in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, Khyzyl Saleem, the digital artist behind this wicked widebody Alfa (the 510 hp Giulia Quadrifoglio seems to have been the starting point), has a bit of a riddle for us. It revolves around the inspiration source for the hood.
Now, while the car lover spirit might lead one to mention the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento's engine cover, the pixel master actually had a different muse, namely the Xbox Series X that's been the topic of those heavy battles against the Playstation 5.
For the record, those who are familiar with the British artist's work should've seen this gaming console nod coming, especially since the rendering artist has designed widebody packages and standalone creations for games such as Need For Speed: Heat and the The Crew 2.
Oh, and Saleem also runs an aftermarket label dubbed Live To Offend, which will actually build those radical balloon cup-shaped wheel covers emulating the racing world's Turbofan wheel design.
If we look past the carbon (wide)body panels, there's one area of the Giulia that catches the eye in particular, namely the rear end. From the negative space approach used for the middle to the side-to-side light bar reminding us of the recent Alfa Romeo Tonale concept, there's a lot to admire. So, we'll leave you to it, all with the help of the swipe feature of the post below.
Now, while the car lover spirit might lead one to mention the Lamborghini Sesto Elemento's engine cover, the pixel master actually had a different muse, namely the Xbox Series X that's been the topic of those heavy battles against the Playstation 5.
For the record, those who are familiar with the British artist's work should've seen this gaming console nod coming, especially since the rendering artist has designed widebody packages and standalone creations for games such as Need For Speed: Heat and the The Crew 2.
Oh, and Saleem also runs an aftermarket label dubbed Live To Offend, which will actually build those radical balloon cup-shaped wheel covers emulating the racing world's Turbofan wheel design.
If we look past the carbon (wide)body panels, there's one area of the Giulia that catches the eye in particular, namely the rear end. From the negative space approach used for the middle to the side-to-side light bar reminding us of the recent Alfa Romeo Tonale concept, there's a lot to admire. So, we'll leave you to it, all with the help of the swipe feature of the post below.