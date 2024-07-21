Virtual 2025+ Chrysler and Dodge Lineup Makes the Real-World Stellantis Look Poor

FCA US LLC, the local division of Stellantis, reported abysmal sales during the year's second quarter – deliveries dropped 21% to 344,993 vehicles. The company, however, preferred to focus on the positive results.
For example, many of their brands – Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Fiat – increased their sales from the first to the second quarter. Not Jeep, though. Instead, Stellantis took home four of the top five positions in the plug-in hybrid sector, with the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe as number one and two, plus the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Hornet as fourth and fifth.
It seems the appetite is there; they just need a better mix of models. No worries, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have solutions, as always. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has a passionate representative who loves working with America's beloved Mopar brands – especially Chrysler and Dodge.
Nihar Mazumdar, a digital artist and entrepreneur from San Antonio, Texas, has decided to continue his Dodge and Chrysler design projects with a full roster. Over the past few weeks, the pixel master has been hard at work envisioning a string of unofficial, hypothetical models from both brands that might help them recapture their former sales glory while also taking advantage of the numerous assets under Stellantis patronage.
So, Chrysler only has one model in production right now – the Pacifica minivan. It won the crown during the first six months of the year in its segment, but it won't ensure the company's survival because these MPVs seem to live on borrowed time. As such, the CGI expert decided to virtually envision a reborn Chrysler roster consisting of an all-new Pacifica inspired by the 1995-generation Town & Country but with a modern flavor and SUV looks, a 2026 Chrysler PTC (PT Cruiser) hatchback based on the Stellantis EMP architecture, a revived Crossfire transformed into a high-riding compact hatchback, plus a mid-sized Sebring also coming back to life, both inspired by DS Automobiles models.
Additionally, the author tops everything with a new interpretation of the Chrysler Imperial full-size sedan – which should go head-to-head with the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS as well as Lucid Air as it features three rows of seats. Moving to Dodge, the roster is even more expansive than at Chrysler, as it packs no less than seven digital options. The virtual artist starts with the eighth-generation Charger and adds a luxury Ceylon interior for it, then continues with the STLA Large companion, a bigger Dodge Durango Citadel based on the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to form the flagship pair.
Next up comes – in rapid CGI succession – a reborn Nitro GT based on the latest Citroen subcompact models, a 2026 Dodge Omni GLH, plus a couple of mid-size options: the Dodge Journey and Journey GLH as well as the Dodge Conquest SRT! So, which is your favorite in the gallery's main ensemble shot?
It seems the appetite is there; they just need a better mix of models. No worries, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have solutions, as always. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has a passionate representative who loves working with America's beloved Mopar brands – especially Chrysler and Dodge.
Nihar Mazumdar, a digital artist and entrepreneur from San Antonio, Texas, has decided to continue his Dodge and Chrysler design projects with a full roster. Over the past few weeks, the pixel master has been hard at work envisioning a string of unofficial, hypothetical models from both brands that might help them recapture their former sales glory while also taking advantage of the numerous assets under Stellantis patronage.
So, Chrysler only has one model in production right now – the Pacifica minivan. It won the crown during the first six months of the year in its segment, but it won't ensure the company's survival because these MPVs seem to live on borrowed time. As such, the CGI expert decided to virtually envision a reborn Chrysler roster consisting of an all-new Pacifica inspired by the 1995-generation Town & Country but with a modern flavor and SUV looks, a 2026 Chrysler PTC (PT Cruiser) hatchback based on the Stellantis EMP architecture, a revived Crossfire transformed into a high-riding compact hatchback, plus a mid-sized Sebring also coming back to life, both inspired by DS Automobiles models.
Additionally, the author tops everything with a new interpretation of the Chrysler Imperial full-size sedan – which should go head-to-head with the Tesla Model S and Mercedes EQS as well as Lucid Air as it features three rows of seats. Moving to Dodge, the roster is even more expansive than at Chrysler, as it packs no less than seven digital options. The virtual artist starts with the eighth-generation Charger and adds a luxury Ceylon interior for it, then continues with the STLA Large companion, a bigger Dodge Durango Citadel based on the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer to form the flagship pair.
Next up comes – in rapid CGI succession – a reborn Nitro GT based on the latest Citroen subcompact models, a 2026 Dodge Omni GLH, plus a couple of mid-size options: the Dodge Journey and Journey GLH as well as the Dodge Conquest SRT! So, which is your favorite in the gallery's main ensemble shot?