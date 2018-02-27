Virgin Unveils 760 MPH Hyperloop One Pod in Dubai

An hour and a half trip by car between Dubai and Abu Dhabi could be cut to under 12 minutes shortly, thanks to the implementation of Virgin’s Hyperloop One transport system in the Arab country.

Traveling at speeds of up to 760 mph (1,200 km/h) through a vacuum tube, the pod will be capable of transporting up to 19 people (five in the Gold Class and 14 in the Silver Class) in luxurious conditions, with leather seats and high definition screens.



Expected to become operational sometime in 2020, the Dubai Hyperloop would link Dubai to Abu Dhabi in a 12 minutes ride on a pod, instead of the regular 90 minutes travel by car.



“When introduced in future, the hyperloop technology will impact the town planning and the availability of parking spaces,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA in a statement cited by



“It will revolutionize people mobility between various destinations in the city, logistical hubs like airports and ports, and shipping patterns.”



A week ago, Richard Branson, who owns Hyperloop One, announced the signing of a



A hyperloop system has been previewed in sci-fi literature for almost a century, but the current drives forward are being made thanks to



In essence, hyperloop is transport means that operates in a vacuum, using capsules to shoot passengers and cargo through enclosed tubes. Acceleration is achieved by electric propulsion, while the capsule floats above the tracks using magnetic levitation.



