autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Viper Crashes Leaving Cars and Coffee Like a Mustang

6 Dec 2017, 21:57 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Burnouts are the standard way of leaving cars and coffee. The more smoke you can make the better. However, those curbs can do a lot of damage if you crash into them, as many Mustang owners have learned.
3 photos
Viper Crashes Leaving Cars and Coffee Like a MustangViper Crashes Leaving Cars and Coffee Like a Mustang
The Viper is a supercar in some ways, but you can think of it more like a 2-wheel drive Lamborghini Diablo instead of a Huracan. It's the type of vehicle that lets you know it wants to kill you, like a fighting pit bull tugging at the leash.

There's exhaust looking to burn you on the sides, an engine that wants to destroy every eardrum on a 1-mile radius and worst of all a powertrain that's not idiot-proof. Yes, believe it or not, some people who buy supercars can't drive. With the Viper boasting a stick and three pedals, there's just a lot more stuff to pay attention to.

So you have a 600 horsepower American-made legend of a car, and there are tens of people gathered to see you put down some smoke. It's an empowering feeling. But it can quickly turn south if you don't know what you're doing, just like in this case.

In the video below, you'll see the beautiful red V10 monster trying to leave a Cars and Coffee get-together in Houston, Texas. It's a small local event, but the driver decided to show off and pulls the classic Mustang move.

Instead of being the hero, he spins the car and smashes it into the curb on the left side. The suspension buckles and the wheels cave in. It's automotive carnage, but the crowd is loving it, as the laugh at the dumb luck of the driver.

It's not a total writeoff, as with a bit of tender love and probably $10,000, the Viper will be almost as good as new. But there should be a driver course about how to properly do a burnout in front of spectators.

Viper crash cars and coffee
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
DODGE models:
DODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeDODGE Durango SRTDODGE Durango SRT Large SUVAll DODGE models  