Vintage Endurance Racing Vibes Make Their Presence Felt on This Honda CBR600RR

We’ve nothing but love for builders who will take a modern motorcycle and transform it into a rolling piece of retro-style artwork. At the same time, there’s just something about the design elements found on an old-school endurance racing bike that’s always fascinated us, so we were rather intrigued to stumble upon Francis Von Tuto’s heavily reworked 2006 Honda CBR600RR.
The Italian craftsman prides himself with over two decades of experience in the moto industry, but his sheer passion for custom exploits has only revealed itself a few years ago, while Francis was living in Australia. He recently moved back to Italy, and the beast you’re seeing here is the final project completed by this fellow on Australian soil, where he’s been living for the past eight years.
CBR was customized is nothing short of mind-boggling. With its lightweight construction, a healthy top speed of 160 mph (257 kph) and no less than 117 feral ponies on tap, Honda’s mechanical samurai is one hell of a starting point for an outstanding venture that’ll make gearheads go weak at the knees.
Since the Japanese superstar hadn’t been ridden for a fair chunk of time, Von Tuto began by honoring its liquid-cooled 599cc inline-four powerplant with a comprehensive service. When the engine work was complete and the suspension refurbished, the moto doctor moved on to the cosmetics. Upon inspecting the numerous aftermarket garments housed by his (former) workshop, Francis found a fiberglass Ducati 900SS replica front fairing developed by Paul Borowinski.
After trimming it down, the solo artist fitted the fairing with a tinted windshield and an eccentric Koito H4 headlight. The predator’s original subframe was then amputated to make way for an aluminum alternative that hosts the bike’s electrics, a pair of multi-purpose LED taillights and a lithium battery.
In terms of powertrain adjustments, the standard exhaust system was replaced with a modified Moriwaki four-into-two item, which exhales via custom mufflers. Rear-mounted foot pegs have been installed to bring about a tougher riding stance, appropriate for an endurance racer. The CBR’s three-spoke wheels were retained, but their rims are now enveloped in high-grade Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires from Pirelli’s inventory.
Lastly, the finishing touch consists of a timeless color scheme that adorns the machine from head to toe. It incorporates a stealthy black base, which is accompanied by a delicious mixture to yellow and silver accents. With projects like this breathtaking marvel, I think it’s fairly safe to say that Francis Von Tuto left his mark on the Australian custom motorcycle realm. We’re seriously hyped to see what he’ll be coming up with following his relocation to Italy!
