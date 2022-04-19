Vintage Electric's Boutique Bikes Get a Boost in Performance, Deliver Twice the Torque

Vintage Electric’s bikes are undoubtfully irresistible, oozing style and managing to perfectly blend the retro with modern, new features. Simply put, these U.S.-made two-wheelers are head turners and now you’ve got even more reasons to love them, with the manufacturer launching a new 72V Performance Line. The new bikes look just as sleek while doubling the torque.
More power, same timeless design. Vintage Electric offers the new batch of boutique wheelers in three styles, namely the Roadster, the Scrambler, and the Shelby. And with the extra oomph, you’ll now feel like you’re riding an even more high-performance electric bike.
Based on the three aforementioned styles, the 72V Performance Line is available in three color choices and one single size. The frame of the bike is made from hydroformed aluminum, while the fork is from Chromoly steel with billet aluminum crowns. All the 72V Vintage bikes come with a double adjustable suspension, 26” rims, and Schwalbe tires.
The California-based manufacturer boasts of equipping the Performance Line with the largest battery pack yet. With the battery included, the bike tips the scales at 81 lb (36.7 kg), so it's quite hefty. The 72V/16Ah/1,152 Wh battery requires three hours to fully charge and offers between 25 and 75 miles (40 and 120 km) of cool, fun riding per charge in the Street Mode.
And while we’re on the subject of riding modes, the 72V Vintage Electric bikes offer a Street Mode and a Race Mode. The powerful 750W hub motor becomes a 4,000W beast when switching the wheeler into Race. When riding in the Street Mode, the bike hits a top speed of 20 mph (32 kph), but in the Race Mode, that top speed is boosted to 40 mph (64 kph).
As you would expect from such cool-looking electric wheelers, the new 72V Vintage Electric bikes are not exactly budget-friendly. They are priced at $6,995. You can order them on the manufacturer’s website.
