Vintage Datsun 240Z Has Darkly Fun CGI Livery, Does Not Hide Widebody Greatness

Let me start this by saying that yours truly is glad Nissan allowed its Datsun brand to set sail for good towards automotive Valhalla. I am not happy it bit the dust again, just content there are no more shameless four-wheeled kennels on sale in certain regions of the world!
Now, I got this personal comment out of my system. And I can also tell you I agree with my colleague’s assessment that Nissan’s contemporary rebirth of the cool, historic brand was a failure from the moment of first approval. So, we can get on with way better Datsun stuff. Albeit, sadly, we can only do it across the virtual realm.
There, we are being greeted by Davide Virdis, the virtual artist better known as davidevirdisss on social media, who has created what the pixel master dubs as “probably not my most successful livery” on an unsuspecting, vintage Datsun 240Z. The CGI expert continues, though, by also admitting that he is “great at writing nonsense.”
Frankly, if his gibberish is all that stands in the way of getting this cool little Datsun sports car to become real, I would personally let him write even some more, all over my house and friend’s cars – just to make sure it might be done. Alas, this is probably merely wishful thinking on our behalf. Never mind, the lowered widebody atmosphere is not that hard to achieve, especially on a black 240Z. And, by the way, one does not even have to indulge – like me – in fantasizing about some feisty road trips with this Datsun.
Instead, if you just love this CGI master’s colorful liveries, there are other recent choices to fall in love with. Such as a Maserati Bora going for classic black-and-gold racing with a virtual Maserati Fuoriserie desire, or a spectacular 1980s Nike-style take on the legendary Peugeot Sport 205 T16 hot hatchback! So, which one is your pick?
