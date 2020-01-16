Vinnie Jones Isn’t Bothered by the SsangYong Korando’s “Weird Name”

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan: Here's What It Could Look Like

If you live in the United Kingdom and you’re in the market for a crossover on the cheap, there are several great picks out there like the Dacia Duster. In addition to the Romanian automaker, SsangYong is another company that offers great value for money. The latest product from the South Koreans is the Korando , which is endorsed by the straight-talking Vinnie Jones. 36 photos



The 30-second television ad starts off with the fundamentals. Vinnie goes over the headlights, the design of the wheels, electric windows, and so forth. The funny part? He’s analyzing the vehicle while wearing fully slippers, a 180-degree contrast from his toughie character. “Big” and “fancy” are two adjectives used to describe



19,995 pounds sterling is how much SsangYong wants for the entry-level model, meaning that it’s a little more expensive than the Tivoli XLV. The trim level – called ELX – features leather on the steering wheel, split-folding rear seats, LED daytime running lights and rear combination lights, cruise control, automatic lights and rain-sensing wipers, and 17-inch wheels.



There’s even AEB, lane departure warning and assist, as well as Bluetooth media streaming for the six-speaker audio system with a 4.0-inch display. Oh, and of course, the most affordable pick of the Korando lineup also comes with air conditioning. So what about the underpinnings?



SsangYong offers two engines, starting with a front-wheel-drive turbo four-cylinder mill with 161 horsepower (163 PS). A 1.6-liter turbo diesel is also available with front- or all-wheel drive, and both powerplants can be matched to a six-speed automatic transmission developed by Aisin in Japan. Not long now, the all-electric Korando will be introduced in European markets with a



