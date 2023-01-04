VinFast VF City Edition 8 Has an Estimated EPA Range of 179 Miles

An article from Kevin Williams for Jalopnik made the rounds on December 14 after he called it: the VinFast VF 8 is not ready for America. His quick contact with the EV in Vietnam was enough for him to say it was underdeveloped and unfinished. Now that the first units are arriving in the U.S., the company had to release the EV’s estimated EPA range. At only 179 miles (288 kilometers), it seems to confirm everything Williams wrote.

