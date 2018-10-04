VinFast Scores David Beckham to Unveil BMW-Based Lux Vietnamese Cars

More or less in the spotlight since the beginning of the year, the first two cars made in Vietnam by the Vietnamese were unveiled earlier this week at the Paris Motor Show.

26 photos SUV was David Beckham, the former football star and a man with virtually no connection whatsoever to VinFast or the automotive industry until the Paris Motor Show.



With the pompous unveiling ceremony, which for VinFast seemed more important than the cars themselves, as seen in the official photos released by the company, came news of the names the two new vehicles will be wearing.



The sedan will be known from now on as the Lux A2.0, while the SUV has been baptized LUX SA2.0. Both are said to take after BMW’s of old.



According to the company’s head of engineering Kevin Fisher, speaking to



The sedan uses the F10 platform of the



The SUV, on the other hand, borrowed the



This revelation comes as an odd news, as on the first day of October VinFast said over 400 engineers from Magna Steyr "are developing a new platform for each of VinFast’s inaugural models."



For power, both cars will be using BMW’s N20 engine, replaced two years ago, but not quite as it was fitted on Bimmers. It will be deployed on the vehicles without the Valvetronic head, because VinFast did not buy the license for that, using thus a more conventional technology.



Both cars are scheduled to begin selling in June next year in Vietnam, and exports, including to the European market, are set to begin in 2020. Doing the unveiling and supporting the VinFast sedan andwas David Beckham, the former football star and a man with virtually no connection whatsoever to VinFast or the automotive industry until the Paris Motor Show.With the pompous unveiling ceremony, which for VinFast seemed more important than the cars themselves, as seen in the official photos released by the company, came news of the names the two new vehicles will be wearing.The sedan will be known from now on as the Lux A2.0, while the SUV has been baptized LUX SA2.0. Both are said to take after BMW’s of old.According to the company’s head of engineering Kevin Fisher, speaking to Autocar , both models are based on older BMW platforms and use an old an quite not complete engine for power.The sedan uses the F10 platform of the BMW 5 Series (produced between 2011 and 2017), replaced by the Bavarians for their own cars a couple of years ago.The SUV, on the other hand, borrowed the F15 from the X5 . This latter platform, although it was just replaced by the G05 introduced earlier this year, is, in fact, a revamped version of the older E70 , built from 2006 to 2013.This revelation comes as an odd news, as on the first day of October VinFast said over 400 engineers from Magna Steyr "are developing a new platform for each of VinFast’s inaugural models."For power, both cars will be using BMW’s N20 engine, replaced two years ago, but not quite as it was fitted on Bimmers. It will be deployed on the vehicles without the Valvetronic head, because VinFast did not buy the license for that, using thus a more conventional technology.Both cars are scheduled to begin selling in June next year in Vietnam, and exports, including to the European market, are set to begin in 2020.