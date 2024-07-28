VinFast's VF8 Takes the 70-Mph Highway Range Test, Doesn't Disappoint

20 photos Photo: Out of Spec Reviews on YouTube / autoevolution edit

Vietnam's VinFast would like to convince Americans and Europeans that it represents the alternative for prospective new electric vehicle (EV) buyers. Boasting a more traditional approach to interior and exterior design and without much thought put into keeping the underpinnings lightweight, the VF8 can be a good choice for someone who wants to experience the world of non-Tesla EVs. But do keep in mind that we said "good," not great.