VinFast's VF8 Takes the 70-Mph Highway Range Test, Doesn't Disappoint

Vietnam's VinFast would like to convince Americans and Europeans that it represents the alternative for prospective new electric vehicle (EV) buyers. Boasting a more traditional approach to interior and exterior design and without much thought put into keeping the underpinnings lightweight, the VF8 can be a good choice for someone who wants to experience the world of non-Tesla EVs. But do keep in mind that we said "good," not great.
That's because you would still be better off with a tried-and-tested Tesla Model Y. It's not just the great tech the world's most valuable automaker is giving its customers who buy the enlarged Model 3 that's making it better, but also the great platform upon which it's built. The all-wheel-drive Model Y is a whopping 1,300 lb (590 kg) lighter than the VF8, which has a curb weight of a bit over 5,700 lb (2,586 kg).
Thanks to a more efficient drivetrain, the Tesla can also travel farther on a single charge. Per the EPA, it should be able to cover 70 miles (113 kilometers) extra.
Even the all-wheel-drive $46,600 Chevy Equinox EV could be a better choice than a VF8. It has 285 mi (459 km) of EPA-rated range and all the new GM-specific goodies, such as large, crisp displays and a 360-degree camera system. It's also about 600 lb (272 kg) lighter than the VinFast, which, by the way, doesn't come with an instrument cluster. But it does have a head-up display!
However, not everyone is interested in having the latest automotive tech or the lightest car. Some want to experience a vehicle that is truly different or uncommon. For them (and many others), the VF8 might be a good choice.
The Out of Spec Reviews team recently took a VF8 Eco on its 70 mph (113 kph) highway range test. The all-wheel-drive eSUV boasts an EPA-rated range of 264 mi (425 km) enabled by an 87.7-kWh battery and puts out 349 hp. Those are good but average figures by today's standards in the EV world. It does come with a 10-year or 125,000-mile warranty, though!
Considering the EPA rating of 285 mi, the outcome of this 70-mph range test is satisfactory. It's not impressive by any means, but it does show that the VF8 can be used as a commuter or for short out-of-town trips.
However, do keep in mind that the EV's maximum charging speed is limited to 150 kW, which is not that good. Most EVs can fast charge at a rate of well over 200 kW. The good news is that it only takes half an hour to go from around five percent to 70 percent state of charge when plugged into a DC pedestal.
The EV covered almost 240 miles (386 kilometers) before reaching a three percent state of charge and notifying the driver about having to replenish the high-voltage battery soon. That's also when the VF8 limited the power output to conserve energy and ensure that the driver would be able to reach a dispenser without needing a tow truck.
