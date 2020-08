Vin Diesel Is Modern James Bond Riding an Yadea G5 Electric Scooter

Western audiences are more familiar with the image of Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, but in China, he can sell e-scooters, too. And it’s not even some type of mean-looking, incredibly fast scooter: it’s a Yadea G5, a sit-down, Vespa-style scooter with a somewhat futuristic design and not exactly impressive specs.But Vin Diesel makes it look good, as the video below can confirm. Though the ad was released in China in early 2020, it’s just now registering over here, together with a Bloomberg report that notes Yadea has been seeing a massive boost (of 90 percent) in sales since the start of the year. Vin Diesel is partly responsible for that.If you ever wondered how Vin would do as a James Bond-type of spy and whether he would be able to pull off a less traditional spy-worthy getaway vehicle, the answer is yes. And not a wrinkle to his perfectly tailored suit would appear in the process.The Yadea 5G comes in two models, City and Pro. The City packs a 2,300W motor and 1.56kWh battery rated for 60 km (37 miles), and a top speed 45 kph (28 mph). The Pro model has a 3,100W motor and a pair of 1.9kWh batteries delivering a total range of 130 km (80 miles) and a top speed of 60 kph (37 mph).Clearly, neither would be able to outrun a pair of SUVs in a straight-line chase, unless Vin is riding it. Here’s the video, complete with a shamelessly long intro that allows Vin to show off his singing skills. A James Bond who not only is into EVs and micromobility, but is also a crooner? Seriously, what is there not to love.