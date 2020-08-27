How a “Cheap Bastard” Turned a 2005 Unimog U500 Into the Ultimate Custom Rig

Vin Diesel Is Modern James Bond Riding an Yadea G5 Electric Scooter

Vin Diesel never threw his name in the James Bond hat back when talk about a replacement for Daniel Craig started, but he might just as well. And he’d be a very modern Bond, too, riding an electric scooter. 10 photos



But Vin Diesel makes it look good, as the video below can confirm. Though the ad was released in China in early 2020, it’s just now registering over here, together with a



If you ever wondered how Vin would do as a James Bond-type of spy and whether he would be able to pull off a less traditional spy-worthy getaway vehicle, the answer is yes. And not a wrinkle to his perfectly tailored suit would appear in the process.



The Yadea 5G comes in two models, City and Pro. The City packs a 2,300W motor and 1.56kWh battery rated for 60 km (37 miles), and a top speed 45 kph (28 mph). The Pro model has a 3,100W motor and a pair of 1.9kWh batteries delivering a total range of 130 km (80 miles) and a top speed of 60 kph (37 mph).



Clearly, neither would be able to outrun a pair of SUVs in a straight-line chase, unless Vin is riding it. Here’s the video, complete with a shamelessly long intro that allows Vin to show off his singing skills. A James Bond who not only is into EVs and micromobility, but is also a crooner? Seriously, what is there not to love.



