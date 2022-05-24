Vigilante Starts War Against Rental Scooters With Clever, but Illegal Idea

A yet to be identified Denver resident has commenced what can be described as a war on scooters. Now, the person is question has no problem with the existence of scooters that people can use for their commute, but the issue is linked to parking.
As many people who have experienced the appearance of scooters for rent in their city might have noticed, not every user will leave the shared scooter in a place where it does not bother others.
While some cities have stricter rules regarding the possibility of closing the ride with a scooter with geofencing, along with a strict policy of parking them responsibly, the policy is yet to be enforced in Denver.
Someone who has had enough of people leaving e-scooters wherever they wanted has begun a case of vigilante justice that involves scratching or blacking out QR codes on illegally parked scooters. It happened in Denver, but the culprit is still at large, as Yahoo News notes.
The idea behind the vigilante justice, which is illegal, mind you, was that these e-scooters cannot be rented by simply scanning their QR codes anymore if they are no longer visible. Someone took their time into doing this act of vandalism to dozens of scooters in Denver, and ride-sharing companies are not happy.
As Lime representatives told Denver 7, "vandalizing property is a crime, and only harms those who rely on these vehicles every day as an affordable, convenient way to get around. Lime takes vandalism seriously and will pursue appropriate legal action against those that damage or vandalize our property."
Now, as you may have noticed, someone has vandalized e-scooters because other people left them where they were not supposed to be left. The actions of those people led to a disproportionate reaction from this unidentified individual, who has gone against the wrong entity here.
It is worth noting that Denver's city code forbids blocking sidewalks, curbs, or entryways with scooters, which must also be parked upright, and always maintain five feet of clearance on sidewalks. While the problem is caused by irresponsible users, other people are affected.
A potential solution to illegal parking of these alternative transportation methods by making special parking spaces for them that have geofencing.The idea would be to have the e-scooter plugged into a charger in a particular "station" to complete the ride, which would mean that it was not left on a sidewalk or in front of someone's driveway.
The concern with such geofencing is that people will no longer be able to leave these scooters in some areas at all, which might motivate some to buy a personal e-scooter, while others might turn to other services. It places where such a system is operational, the user pays for the rent of the e-scooter until it is returned to a “safe” parking spot.
