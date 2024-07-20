Vietnam Vet Rides in His Kitchen-Stored 1985 Monte Carlo SS for the First Time Since 2004

130 photos Photo: YouTube/WD Detailing

The Monte Carlo was Chevrolet’s very late response to the personal luxury car movement. The first generation debuted in 1970, a full 15 years after the Ford Thunderbird debuted the segment. However, Chevy made up for the long absence with production numbers—over 32 years, some 4.4 million were made. The SS was the greatest of them all but also the scarcest.