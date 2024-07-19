Video: World's Fastest Jeep Trackhawk Can Make Bugattis Tremble

It's been a good while since Jeep killed the Trackhawk, and it does not intend to offer such a monstrous version of the latest generation Grand Cherokee. However, this model keeps dropping jaws, even if it doesn't feature any modifications.
The fabulous Hellcat engine sits under the hood and produces 645 pound-foot (875 Nm) of torque and 707 horsepower (717 ps/527 kW). That's more than you'd get in a Lamborghini Urus Performante. The 6.2L supercharged V8 motor rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) faster than you can say its full name in 3.5 seconds, and you're looking at an 11-second car down the 1/4-mile.
Mind you, that's before receiving any aftermarket work, and since the aforementioned lump is tuner-friendly, we have seen some insanely powerful copies of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk these past few years. Nevertheless, the most extreme one just came to our attention, and it is so fast that you'll have a hard time watching the numbers on the screen as it accelerates in a quarter-mile sprint.
Before taking on the good-old quarter mile to prove its mettle, this Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was strapped to the dyno to reveal its output. And it is truly unbelievable, especially for an SUV. Heck, this is no run-of-the-mill super SUV (as if there's anything common about that), as it has tapped into its hyper side. It boasts numerous modifications under the hood, and the result is neck-snapping.
Even after factoring in the high-rider's weight, you still end up with insane 0-60 (97 kph) mph times. This vehicle was basically born to devour the drag strip. It accelerates from 62 to 124 mph (100-200 kph) faster than some supercars need to reach 62 mph from rest, and it takes just 2.77 seconds from 124 to 155 mph (200-250 kph).
According to the video's description, we're looking at the fastest Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk out there, and since it is capable of pulling such unbelievable performance, we tend to believe the uploader. Now, you don't have to take a long break to watch the footage, as it is almost one and a half minutes long. For what it's worth, you must see this Trackhawk in action, as we guarantee it's one mind-blowing machine.
So, how much do you think this menacing beast unleashes every time the person holding the wheel pushes the right pedal down? Well, according to the Dragy Motorsports YouTube channel, which uploaded a short video of this stunning ride that you can view below, that would be no fewer than 1,885 horsepower (at the crank). As you remember, the original Bugatti Veyron had some 885 horsepower less, and the defunct Chiron was good for nearly 1,600 horses in its top configurations.
