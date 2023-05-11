Video: Wheel-Curbing a Bugatti Chiron Sounds Eye-Wateringly Expensive

There's a saying that if you so much cough on a specific blue-blooded exotic, you will be slapped with a pricey repair bill. That's an exaggerated statement, though it applies to one Bugatti Chiron to some extent.
You see, the driver didn't cough on it, but he did curb the wheel while navigating through a multi-story car park in Zurich, Switzerland. The incident was immortalized on camera, and a video of it made its way to the World Wide Web late last month, shared by szene_isch_zueri on Instagram.
At only 17 seconds long, the clip shows the ultra-expensive machine born in Molsheim, France, navigating the car park. Due to its wide stance, which makes it highly stable at dizzying speeds, maneuvering it in tight spaces can be a headache. As a result, the driver miscalculated the angle and had a close encounter of the third kind with the curb – or so it looks anyway.
Curbing the wheel of any exotic means coughing out a small fortune, so you can only imagine how much it costs to replace it, along with the respective tire, on a Bugatti Chiron, especially if you want to preserve the original look and decide to go for the OEM one. It is possible that the alloy was affected even if it didn't come in direct contact with the curb, so we'd recommend to the owner to at least have it checked out before hitting the racetrack or perhaps a no-speed-limit zone of the neighboring Germany's autobahn.
Mind you, the whole drive through the multistorey car park could have ended much worse for the quad-turbocharged W16-powered hypercar from Bugatti, as the person holding the wheel did not seem to be familiar with it at all. So, all's well that ends well, right? On a more positive note, you're looking at a very well-maintained example, apparently, with a matte black look and a few blue accents. The Chiron is an extremely-fast machine that does not compromise on luxury and tech amenities, so you can consider it more a grand tourer than a full-blown hypercar or a mix between the two.
Part of a 501-unit limited production run, including the one-off Profilee, the Bugatti Chiron entered production at Molsheim in 2016 as the direct successor to the Veyron. It shares many components with the Divo, Centodieci, Bolide, and Mistral, giving birth to many special editions. At its heart lies a massive 8.0-liter W16 engine with no less than four turbochargers, producing 1,500 metric horsepower in most models. That equals to 1,479 bhp or 1,103 kilowatts. The Super Sport and Super Sport 300+ have 1,600 ps (1,577 hp/1,177 kW) available via the right pedal, directed to both axles via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The Chiron is valued at between $3.5 and well over $6 million, depending on the model and mileage.
At only 17 seconds long, the clip shows the ultra-expensive machine born in Molsheim, France, navigating the car park. Due to its wide stance, which makes it highly stable at dizzying speeds, maneuvering it in tight spaces can be a headache. As a result, the driver miscalculated the angle and had a close encounter of the third kind with the curb – or so it looks anyway.
Curbing the wheel of any exotic means coughing out a small fortune, so you can only imagine how much it costs to replace it, along with the respective tire, on a Bugatti Chiron, especially if you want to preserve the original look and decide to go for the OEM one. It is possible that the alloy was affected even if it didn't come in direct contact with the curb, so we'd recommend to the owner to at least have it checked out before hitting the racetrack or perhaps a no-speed-limit zone of the neighboring Germany's autobahn.
Mind you, the whole drive through the multistorey car park could have ended much worse for the quad-turbocharged W16-powered hypercar from Bugatti, as the person holding the wheel did not seem to be familiar with it at all. So, all's well that ends well, right? On a more positive note, you're looking at a very well-maintained example, apparently, with a matte black look and a few blue accents. The Chiron is an extremely-fast machine that does not compromise on luxury and tech amenities, so you can consider it more a grand tourer than a full-blown hypercar or a mix between the two.
Part of a 501-unit limited production run, including the one-off Profilee, the Bugatti Chiron entered production at Molsheim in 2016 as the direct successor to the Veyron. It shares many components with the Divo, Centodieci, Bolide, and Mistral, giving birth to many special editions. At its heart lies a massive 8.0-liter W16 engine with no less than four turbochargers, producing 1,500 metric horsepower in most models. That equals to 1,479 bhp or 1,103 kilowatts. The Super Sport and Super Sport 300+ have 1,600 ps (1,577 hp/1,177 kW) available via the right pedal, directed to both axles via a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission. The Chiron is valued at between $3.5 and well over $6 million, depending on the model and mileage.