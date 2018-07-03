Video Vixen Melyssa Ford Fractures Skull in Horrific Crash, Survives

As reports of the crash started spreading online, Melyssa’s good friend Claudia Jordon took to Instagram to address them: yes, they’re true, she wrote. Melyssa was badly injured and anyone with information about the accident is welcome to come forward.
According to Claudia, Melyssa’s Jeep was clipped by an 18-wheeler and it flipped several times. She suffered a concussion and a skull fracture, brain bleeding and memory loss.
Claudia also posted a photo of Melyssa at the scene of the accident, near the overturned Jeep Wrangler. She’s on the ground, receiving help from the paramedics. Claudia says she got permission to post the photo, so she could appeal to the public for more information.
“It’s actually a miracle she survived. She’s injured FOR REAL. She doesn’t even remember this as she has a huge gash in her head and blood on the brain,” Claudia writes.
“If anyone was a witness to this accident please inbox me any information you may have. As you can imagine Melyssa doesn’t remember much so I’m hoping witnesses will come forward and assist in putting the pieces back together. She was hit by an 18 wheeler,” the reality star adds.
Another friend of Melyssa’s, Maryam Iman, tells the media that the star had a 10-inch gash on her head, which had to be surgically sealed. She is now in hospital, receiving treatment for her injuries, while surrounded by family and friends.
