VIDEO: The Grand Tour Leaves ‘Lochdown’, Heads to Scotland With 'Murican Cars

More than half a year after ‘A Massive Hunt’ premiered on Amazon Prime, during which The Grand Tour traveled to Madagascar with a Bentley Continental GT, Ford Focus RS, and Caterham 7 310R, the guys are back with a new special, aptly named ‘Lochdown’.
Warning: Spoilers Below!
As its name suggests, Series 4, Episode 3 of one of the most popular car shows on the planet, saw Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, together with a small army of technicians (and then some), take on the Scottish Highlands.
Set to air on July 30, on Amazon Prime, the episode was shot during the ongoing virus outbreak, and the location was chosen due to the travel limitations imposed by the British government.
Nevertheless, despite not being able to head to an exotic location, the trio still had a lot of fun, as you can see at the bottom of the page in the official trailer released by The Grand Tour.
Classic American rides and iconic muscle cars were driven through the Scottish coastal roads, and the rather chaotic adventure saw the obvious overheated engines and lots of shouting, in between the usual tea breaks.
On top of that, Jezza, The Hamster, and Captain Slow had to build a bridge and then drive on it, which may give some viewers Burma flashbacks.
The two-and-a-half-minute long clip shows other stuff too, such as DIY repairs, the occasional ‘accidents’, and even caravanning, with modified camper trailers attached to the classic American vehicles in a very British scenery.
Top Gear The Grand Tour fashion, Clarkson, Hammond, and May played a few pranks on each other, some of which were partially highlighted on video down below, so make sure you click that play button before hitting the X on this page – it’s well worth it.
