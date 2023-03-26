Video: Supercharged C8 'Vette Should Come With a Box of Adult Diapers in the Frunk

Think the Z06 version of the C8 generation Chevrolet Corvette is kind of extreme? Well, then you (probably) haven’t heard about Hennessey’s take on the Stingray. That’s right, the Texan tuner took on the Stingray, and made it more powerful than the range-topper of the series.
Boasting the H700 kit, it is a true blue-collar supercar. And if you know a thing or two about Hennessey’s naming scheme, then you know that the number is a reference to the horsepower. The output is rated at 708 hp or 718 metric horses/528 kilowatts, and it is achieved at 5,900 rpm. At 5,000 rpm, the engine unleashes 638 pound-feet (865 Nm) of torque.
How did they obtain those numbers? By marrying the naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 with a supercharger. The engine is normally good for 495 hp, and the torque stands at 470 lb-ft (637 Nm). The tuned one’s sprint time remains undisclosed, though they think it might be able to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in some two and a half seconds, which would make it roughly 0.4 seconds faster than stock. Aided by its 670 hp developed by the 5.5L V8, and the 460 lb-ft (623 Nm), the Z06 can do it in 2.6 seconds.
For the H700 bundle, which brings a few other things besides the extra oomph, like new wheels, serial-numbered plaque, and special livery, the Lone Star State tuner is asking $34,950. Professional installation is included, alongside road and dyno testing, and a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty for extra peace of mind. This means that you can have a supercar-rivaling mid-engine rear-wheel drive beast for a little over $100,000, as the Stingray has a $64,500 MSRP. Or you can get a brand-new Z06 for the same sum. And if you forgot, the electrified variant that features all-wheel drive too, namely the E-Ray, slightly exceeds the $100k mark too.
Now, Hennessey’s supercharged C8 ‘Vette is not exactly fresh news, as it was unveiled almost two months ago. A few days later, it was strapped to the dyno to find out how much power it has available via the right pedal. So, why dedicate another story to it? Because Hennessey took to the World Wide Web a few days ago to put the hypothetical spotlight on this beast yet again, and we couldn’t let it go by unnoticed.
At a little over six minutes long, the footage is a ‘test drive’ of the car, during which the company’s founder, John Hennessey, took it out for some fun, and talked about some of its traits. Mind you, it’s no review per se, but it is the closest thing to one, so if you want to find out more about it, then you’re one mouse-click away from doing so.
