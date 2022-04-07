Video: Silly Chevy Camaro Tries Pole Dancing, Transforms Into a Wreckage

It’s not only Ford Mustangs having ‘Mustang’ moments, as every now and then, you can see a Dodge Challenger or a Chevrolet Camaro pull such stunts.
In this case, it was the bowtie brand’s muscle car that has had its internals rearranged after having a violent encounter with the curb while showing off on uneven ground.
The video that you are about to watch at the bottom of this story was uploaded to Reddit’s ‘idiots in cars’ sub-thread, and it is only 13 seconds long. Still, that’s enough to show the driver of this once fine Chevy Camaro burn rubber on a public road, somewhere in the United States, before deciding to take it up a notch.
With absolutely no concern for the safety of other people, they tried to park their ride next to the sidewalk like a boss. However, their confidence didn’t match their skills, and since they were driving too fast, the vehicle ended up brutally biting the curb. The impact was so severe that it sent the whole back end flying into the air, and the Camaro almost climbed a pole before coming to a full stop.
Even though it wasn’t captured on camera, as far we know, the aftermath likely saw the driver exit the wreckage with no serious injuries, which is more than we can say about their ego. As for the overall condition of the blacked-out Chevy, it is probably salvageable, yet bringing it back to its initial shine is going to cost a pretty penny.
Still, at least the owner didn’t take to social media to blame the road conditions after ruining the Camaro, much like the driver of a McLaren 765LT did recently, after flying off the road. You can read all about that incident here, but first, you should hit the play button on the short video that follows.
