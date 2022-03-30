Video Shows Snow Plow Hitting Parked Bentley, Whose Fault Was It?

A snow plow was filmed hitting a parked Bentley in a residential area and creating a whole debate in regards to whose fault it was.
The 17-second long video uploaded on Instagram by mike_salah at the beginning of the month, and shared by supercar.fails, shows the snow plow clearing a road of the white stuff, and not really paying attention to one particular parked car.
At first glance, it appears that the driver behind the wheel of the heavy machinery should have been more aware of his surroundings, but then again, can he be blamed for denting the Bentley with the big blade?
First of all, the luxury model had its nose sticking out a bit too much, and secondly, the paint finish helped camouflage it. As a result, some of the people who have seen the clip state that it was actually the driver of the Bentley who should be held responsible rather than the person operating the snow plow. Others state that the whole blame lies solely on the shoulders of the man who actually caused the accident, as he should have paid more attention to what lies under the snow.
Towards the end of the clip, we catch a glimpse of the aftermath, with the Bentley wearing the battle scars on its face. A good chunk of the front bumper was missing at that point, and it appears that the right front fender had some damages too.
The peculiar accident apparently happened earlier this year, as per the stamp on the CCTV footage, yet the location is unknown. The license plate of the snow plow is visible at one point, though we decided not to take a screenshot of it. So, before wrapping it up, whose fault was it in your opinion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area down below.
At first glance, it appears that the driver behind the wheel of the heavy machinery should have been more aware of his surroundings, but then again, can he be blamed for denting the Bentley with the big blade?
First of all, the luxury model had its nose sticking out a bit too much, and secondly, the paint finish helped camouflage it. As a result, some of the people who have seen the clip state that it was actually the driver of the Bentley who should be held responsible rather than the person operating the snow plow. Others state that the whole blame lies solely on the shoulders of the man who actually caused the accident, as he should have paid more attention to what lies under the snow.
Towards the end of the clip, we catch a glimpse of the aftermath, with the Bentley wearing the battle scars on its face. A good chunk of the front bumper was missing at that point, and it appears that the right front fender had some damages too.
The peculiar accident apparently happened earlier this year, as per the stamp on the CCTV footage, yet the location is unknown. The license plate of the snow plow is visible at one point, though we decided not to take a screenshot of it. So, before wrapping it up, whose fault was it in your opinion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area down below.