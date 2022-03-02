Video Shows Ferrari F12 Driver Attacked in Beverly Hills in Failed Robbery Attempt

More on this:

1 Former NFL Star Calls Out Dim-Witted Thieves Who Thrashed His McLaren 720S

2 Driver Stops to Help Dog Hit by Car, Has His Wallet Stolen

3 Thieves Run Woman Over to Make Her Let Go of Purse With $75K

4 UPDATED: Reckless LaFerrari Driver Who Terrorized Beverly Hills Claiming Diplomatic Immunity

5 Grandma Fends Teen Carjackers, Says She Can’t Afford New Car