Video Shows Ferrari F12 Driver Attacked in Beverly Hills in Failed Robbery Attempt

An incident filmed in Beverly Hills a few days ago shows the driver of a Ferrari F12 being jumped by two men, who were reportedly trying to steal his watch.
The man was attacked after 3:00 p.m. last Friday, in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive, FoxLA reports, after he exited a nearby jewelry store. At first, the police, who arrived at the scene in some 7-10 minutes, a witness said, believed it was an attempted carjacking, but later on, the officers apparently found out that the suspects, one of whom was armed, were trying to steal the victim’s watch.
The violent episode, which ended with the robbers fleeing, one on foot, and the other in a car that was waiting nearby, according to another witness, happened in front of a boutique store, owned by Garen Ogani, who was quoted as saying: “It was a horrible scene. Everyone was afraid. As he went into the car from the passenger side, I think he was trying to grab something, the two guys attacked him. They started wrestling and fighting in the car, and then they came out from the driver’s side.”
“I tried to go out and get involved and help, try to basically help out the guy. The minute I tried to do that, I noticed one of the guys had a gun, and I thought this is going to make things worse if someone interferes,” Ogani added. “Shortly after, everybody started screaming ‘he has a gun,’ and the guys took off. They were basically trying to steal his watch. It has been a trend here in Beverly Hills.”
Subsequently, the store owner approached the victim, who was injured, as he had been hit with the gun. The man confirmed that the attackers went for his watch and failed to steal it.
No arrests had been made as of Monday in connection to this case, the DailyMail states, adding that robberies and aggravated assaults rose by 13% and 23% respectively by the end of last year, compared to 2020. In January alone, 29 burglaries and 81 larcenies were reported in the city that is home to many celebrities and numerous luxury stores.
