Video Shows Battery Swapping Goes Beyond Saving Time: It's About Safety and Convenience

Most car companies and battery manufacturers want to come up with technology that allows really fast charging. Some don’t think that is the solution for electric cars and want to develop battery pack swapping. A good example is Geely, which used its newsletter to promote a video about the technology made by China UNCUT.





China UNCUT did that by interviewing three women that use battery swapping systems. Two of them, Cristina Chen and Ms. Chen (they do not seem to be related), are NIO customers. Ms. Yang is a CaoCao taxi driver.



For Ms. Yang, the best aspect of CaoCao swapping stations is that they save her a lot of time. She does not have to wait for the car to charge when she calls it a day and only loses a few minutes when her Maple 60S needs more juice. For her, the EV is a professional tool. If time is money, she can’t afford to waste any.







Eilis Barrett brought up a concern British women seem to have with driving their EVs on their own: charging in remote places. When the car needs electricity in emergencies, you cannot choose where to get it: you have to go to the closest location. When the chargers are down, that means you have to keep on searching, which raises range anxiety even more.



What Barrett stressed is that the UK is facing an epidemic of femicide and serious violence against women. Being alone in a charging station late at night looks like the perfect plot for a horror movie. Cristina Chen said







Apparently, the battery-swapping stations are also more reliable: none of these customers complained of having reached them and leaving without a fully charged battery pack. The fact that they are accessed via a smartphone app must prevent them from going somewhere with problems or just too crowded, for example.



We had never considered that spending less time anywhere with an electric vehicle is not only a matter of convenience but also a safety concern. Thanks to Electroheads and Cristina Chen, we now have another perspective of something that can prevent EV adoption and another argument in favor of battery swapping. Perhaps more companies should start considering it other than NIO,



