Video: Pro Driver Crashes Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series at Goodwood Like a Rookie

A rare, powerful, and expensive Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series was crashed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed over the weekend, during the famous hill climb.
Set loose in between the haystacks at the UK event by Adam Christodoulou, a Greek-British racing driver who has the 2008 British Formula Renault Championship (among other achievements) under his belt, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series couldn’t make it past the first corner.
Yes, you read that right, as after an aggressive start, which should’ve been a warm up for the tires, followed by late braking that inevitably led to understeer, Christodoulou couldn’t make a right turn, and the vehicle plunged head-first into the haystacks. Fortunately, both the driver and the person riding shotgun exited the car unharmed, yet we think that at least one ego was hurt on that day.
Unveiled earlier this year, part of AMG’s 55th anniversary celebrations, the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series dwarfs the GT Black Series in terms of power. However, while the latter is street legal, the former isn’t, as it is a track-only beast, with four-way adjustable Bilstein dampers, enhanced aerodynamics, mechanically-adjustable rear wing, 18-inch wheels, motorsport brakes, 12-mode racing traction control, and 120-liter (31.7-gallon) fuel tank.
Power is supplied by the ubiquitous twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine, shared with the Black Series, albeit with motorsport fuel injectors, and tuned ECU. As a result, it now develops 724 brake horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque, a small boost over the eight-banger in the GT Black Series.
Since it celebrates the Affalterbach brand’s 55th anniversary, the AMG GT Track Series is limited to… you guessed it, 55 units, and each one starts at over $400,000 in the United States, and €369,000 (equal to $390,250) on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, plus tax. Besides the car, deep-pocketed enthusiasts can spend more on the seat and helmet ventilation, drinking system, passenger safety cell, and others.
