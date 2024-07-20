Video: New 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona Hits the Open Road, Is It a Scat Pack?

As Dodge's brand-new muscle car, the Charger (Daytona), inches closer to production, motorists keep encountering more testers in the open. We covered that dusty example late last month, and more recently, we saw another one.
This brand-new 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona was spotted on a public road, presumably somewhere in Michigan, judging by the license plate. Due to the silver wheels and more special touches on the outside, it looks like a more production-ready copy.
The video uploader, dtownmuscle on Instagram, believes it is a Scat Pack and a Stage 2 one, for that matter. We won't argue with that logic. After all, what seems to be a Scat Pack emblem can be seen on the right front fender, so this might very well be the punchy model.
If that is indeed the case, it has 670 horsepower (680 ps/500 kW) to play with, according to the car manufacturer's spec sheet. The thrust is rated at 625 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque in this model, which features a 400-volt electric architecture, just like the R/T. That one has 404 hp (410 ps/301 kW) on tap and enjoys 404 lb-ft (548 Nm) of torque.
That rumored model might just give the Demon 170, which had no fewer than 1,025 horses (1,040 ps/765 kW) in its top configuration, a headache. And if you think that making an electric muscle car, the world's first for that matter, is a controversial business, don't worry; you're not alone. Fortunately, Dodge will also offer the all-new Charger (coupe and sedan) with internal combustion units.
With the gasoline burner under the hood, which is not a V8 but a six-banger, the 2025 Dodge Charger enjoys 420 horsepower (426 ps/313 kW) in the entry-level grade. The upper spec bumps the output to 550 horsepower (558 ps/410 kW). Both models feature a twin-turbocharged six-cylinder unit with a 3.0L displacement, which is less than half the capacity of the old 6.2L Hellcat V8 motor.
This makes the S650 Ford Mustang the only V8-powered muscle car currently in production. For what it's worth, it is also the only one, as Dodge has yet to kick off the assembly of the all-new Charger, and the Chevrolet Camaro is dead and buried, with GM making the final copy late last year. So, what do you think about the new Charger? Does it look better under natural light?
If the current range-topper flavor of the 2025 Dodge Charger series looks like it would certainly need more power to stand neck-and-neck with the mighty Challenger Demons, you are not wrong. The Stellantis-owned company is also aware of it, so reports indicate it might work on a flagship, presumably boasting a four-digit output, two-speed transmission, and 800-volt architecture.
