Video: Mercedes Celebrates Valentine's Day With Vampires and the G-Class

Buffy, Blade, Vanessa, and other famous vampires from films and TV shows would have felt right at home in the latest movie released by Mercedes-Benz, which celebrates Valentine’s Day in an unusual way.
Dubbed ‘Immortal Love,’ and shared on the company’s social media channels on February 14, it is described as “a modern interpretation of the story of Romeo and Juliet.” If the two Shakespearean characters would’ve lived in a fantasy world, obviously, and would’ve had enough cash to blow on the G-Wagen, as the famous 4x4 had a leading role in it too.
Speaking of roles, these are divided between Rimon, an Eritrean-born, and Netherlands-raised singer and songwriter, who is a celeb rapper leading a double life, and unsuspecting music journalist Nathan, who inevitably falls for her. The rest is history, and love does prevail, because it is “stronger than time,” just like the G-Class that is about to make its way “into the age of electric mobility,” according to Mercedes-Benz G GmbH CEO, Emmerich Schiller.
“We’ve created a progressive film world in which vampires from all eras meet G-Classes from the last 40 years – a unique cast that unites all decades and model series,” said Mercedes-Benz’s Vice President for Communications and Marketing, Bettina Fetzer. “In this way, we are memorializing the incomparable longevity of our agile off-road icon.”
Alongside the film, which you can watch at the bottom of the page, the auto marque has also inaugurated the ‘G-Class Private Lounge.’ This is basically a digital gathering place for customers and fans of the G-Wagen from all over the world. A ‘Private Lounge Forum’ area will be available to G-Class owners who store the VIN in their profile area, where they can exchange information with each other, and get in touch with the official team. Priority booking for various off-road and lifestyle events will be available via the virtual lounge too.
