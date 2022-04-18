Video: Kevin Hart's Bespoke Plymouth Roadrunner Is a Whining, Supercar-Killing Monster

More on this:

1 Kevin Hart Flaunts Another Mercedes, This Time, an SLS AMG, Next to Private Jet

2 Kevin Hart's Latest Addition, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, Is Already Winning Awards

3 Kevin Hart’s Custom 1969 Plymouth Road Runner Is a Savage Halloween Beast

4 Kevin Hart Matches His Outfit to New Ferrari SF90 Spider, Says It’s the First in the U.S.

5 Kevin Hart Calls Himself a “Car Lover” As He Poses with New Porsche 911 Turbo S