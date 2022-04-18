Video: Kevin Hart's Bespoke Plymouth Roadrunner Is a Whining, Supercar-Killing Monster

Celebs and bespoke cars kind of go hand-in-hand, and in this case, the ride truly is one-of-a-kind. It has Kevin Hart’s name written on the dotted line, and that’s hardly a surprise, considering that the comedian/actor is head-over-heels with such builds.
Originally, it started life as a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner. Yet after Dave Salvaggio has had his way with it, it has very little in common with the classic muscle car. An old school-looking machine, it sports a custom chassis, from Detroit Speed and Engineering, backed up by custom suspension, and cross-drilled rotors hugged by the new brake calipers signed by Brembo.
Carbon fiber was obviously a must, and so was a very powerful engine. Hooked up to a manual transmission that delivers the thrust to the rear wheels, the 426 HEMI, featuring a Whipple supercharger, and Demon heads and cam, produces a jaw-dropping 940 horsepower. When everything comes together, this one-off build combines the best of several worlds: classic looks, crazy power, and modern driving dynamics, wrapped in a reliable package.
The devil is definitely in the details, as Kevin Hart’s custom Roadrunner was nicknamed Michael Myers. And it does have a few things to back it up, such as the paint splatter inside, contrasting the otherwise black leather upholstery, stitched together with red string. Custom gauges, inverted knife handle for the gear shifter, modern infotainment system, and several other goodies are on deck too.
Riding on custom wheels made by HRE, and sprinkled with the supercharger whining, this beautiful Plymouth Roadrunner was dissected on video by none other than Dave Salvaggio, who also jumped behind the wheel to burn some rubber. Thus, if you want to find out more about this ride, then this would be a good time to take a short break and hit the play button, and don’t forget to tell us what you think about it afterwards.
