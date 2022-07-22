Video: Jump Inside the Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar As It Laps the Hockenheim POV-Style

Subsequent to the official premiere last month, and its demonstration at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed not long after, the Mercedes-AMG One was set loose on the Hockenheimring, in Germany.
The 2015 FIA GT World Cup champion, winner of the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring the following year, and the 2018 Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup champ, Maro Engel, was responsible for putting it through its paces.
And since it is not every day that the F1-powered hypercar from the Affalterbach brand gets to prove its worth, the experience was filmed for the internet to see, uploaded on YouTube last week, and it is one mouse-click away, down below. However, don’t go scrolling down just yet, as we still have to remind you about some of the things that make the Mercedes-AMG One a dream machine.
As we already mentioned, it has a powertrain sourced from the company’s Formula 1 car. Making 566 hp (574 ps / 422 kW), the 1.6-liter V6 works in concert with no less than four electric motors. Two of them are mounted at the front, one on the crankshaft, and the fourth one is integrated into the turbocharger. With everything up and running, you are looking at a total of 1,048 horsepower (1,063 ps / 782 kW), enough for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 219 mph (352 kph), Mercedes-AMG says, and it has an all-electric driving range of 11.2 miles (18.1 km).
Only 275 copies of the fabulous One will ever see the light of day. All of them have been spoken for, despite the steep starting price equaling to around $3 million for each one. And if you forgot, none of them will apply for a U.S. visa officially, as they are not homologated for road driving in our market.
And since it is not every day that the F1-powered hypercar from the Affalterbach brand gets to prove its worth, the experience was filmed for the internet to see, uploaded on YouTube last week, and it is one mouse-click away, down below. However, don’t go scrolling down just yet, as we still have to remind you about some of the things that make the Mercedes-AMG One a dream machine.
As we already mentioned, it has a powertrain sourced from the company’s Formula 1 car. Making 566 hp (574 ps / 422 kW), the 1.6-liter V6 works in concert with no less than four electric motors. Two of them are mounted at the front, one on the crankshaft, and the fourth one is integrated into the turbocharger. With everything up and running, you are looking at a total of 1,048 horsepower (1,063 ps / 782 kW), enough for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, it can do 219 mph (352 kph), Mercedes-AMG says, and it has an all-electric driving range of 11.2 miles (18.1 km).
Only 275 copies of the fabulous One will ever see the light of day. All of them have been spoken for, despite the steep starting price equaling to around $3 million for each one. And if you forgot, none of them will apply for a U.S. visa officially, as they are not homologated for road driving in our market.