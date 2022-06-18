Video Games Developer’s Bespoke Superyacht Is a One-of-a-Kind Fantasy World

At the beginning of 2020, the 184-foot (56 meters) Galaxy was one of the top superyachts welcoming the new year at the famous St Barths, where all the wealthy luxury toy owners hang out. Back then, it was owned by a young Swiss entrepreneur, Hans Thomas Gross, who made headlines a while back when he was Paris Hilton’s alleged boyfriend.
Galaxy was already born a superstar. Built in 2005 by the prestigious Italian brand Benetti, with interiors by Stefano Natucci, it included all the typical amenities you would find on a superyacht, from lavish staterooms and salons to a generous swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, and a cinema. But it would get a whole new personality after a record-breaking refit owed to its new owner.
The superyacht was sold in 2021, and its new owner is a top American video-games developer, according to Robb Report. A big fan of the “Burning Man” festival in Nevada, Galaxy’s new owner wanted to turn it into “an alternate universe,” blending a cosmic theme with contemporary art.
Superyacht Times also revealed that the refit was carried out in different phases so that the new owners could still enjoy spending time on board at the same time. One of the most spectacular features is the new wall covering in the main salon, created by Dylan Cole, known for the production design of several Disney movies.
It was the digital artist’s first time working on a superyacht project, which is proof of how much yacht design has evolved over the years – it’s no longer restricted to classic standards and is a niche sector in the world of design. A luxury superyacht can be more impressive than any residence and even an entire resort in terms of style.
This unique salon is a multi-sensory space for relaxation during the day, which turns into the owner’s private nightclub. Occupying the entire main deck, this “floating private member’s club” claims to be the first of its kind that transforms into a multi-sensory salon or a cinema lounge during the day.
All the staterooms (able to sleep up to 14 guests) are named after a planet that inspires their bespoke décor. For example, Mars is styled in earthy shades of red. In opposition to the glam nightclub on the main deck, the upper deck was designed for total relaxation in a Zen atmosphere, including a generous formal dining area.
Galaxy now boasts bespoke, organic furniture throughout, using only sustainable fabrics and precious natural materials, such as rock crystal. Even the flooring is special, designed “to mimic the sensation of waves beneath the feet.”
When it comes to performance, this Italian masterpiece doesn’t disappoint. Its two Caterpillar engines allow it to cruise comfortably at 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph) and cover up to 5,000 nautical miles (5,700 miles/9,260 km).
