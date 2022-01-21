Video: Elephant Attacks Ford EcoSport in South Africa, Flips It Onto Its Roof

What was supposed to be the time of their life during a game drive quickly turned into a nightmare for the occupants a tiny Ford crossover, which appears to be an EcoSport, as an elephant charged at them and flipped the vehicle onto its roof.
According to the NYPost, the incident happened at the iSimangaliso Wetland Park in South Africa earlier this month and was captured on video by terrified onlookers, who desperately beeped the horn at the wild animal, trying to make it stop.
At one point, the driver told the female passenger to phone them, twice, to which she replied “I don’t know who to phone.” The ordeal continued for a few more seconds, and fortunately, it appears that the family only suffered minor injuries.
It is unknown what made the elephant bull charge. Some believe that the small Ford crossover could have been driving too fast. Others state that they might have been stationary for too long, or that they caught Dumbo’s attention the wrong way. Either way, the park’s officials are now investigating the cause, and hopefully, they won’t take any measures against the wild animal.
As rare as they might seem, such incidents are actually quite common. The quoted website reminds of one that was filmed in India last fall, when a vehicle felt the wrath of an elephant. A Volkswagen Polo got damaged in South Africa back in 2014 as well, and one year later, the world’s biggest land mammal thrashed a car in Thailand, during mating season.
That same year, another angry bull charged at a Toyota Land Cruiser Safari truck in South Africa, ramming it, though nobody was injured in that incident either. Guess people should be more aware of their surroundings on such trips, and respect the wildlife, otherwise, they might not live to tell the tale.
