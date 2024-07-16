Video: Corvette C8 vs. Audi SQ5 Is a Hunter vs. Prey Drag Race

Even though it is four years old, we cannot get enough of the C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette. During this time, we've seen the American blue-collar supercar engage in all kinds of dodgy (pun intended) activities and prove its worth in countless straight-line battles.
In the beginning, the bowtie brand only had the Stingray in its lineup, which then grew to include the track-focused Z06 and the first-ever 'Vette to feature a hybrid system and all-wheel drive: the E-Ray. The brand-new ZR1 is due next week and will make you forget about its lesser siblings, as it is expected to boast around 850 horsepower from its twin-turbo 5.5L V8.
Mind you, it is not about the most powerful production Corvette of all time, which will add the ZR1 moniker, but the base one in this story. That said, let's put our hands together for the Stingray yet again, a model that boasts 495 horsepower (502 ps/369 kW) and 470 pound-foot (637 Nm) of torque when fitted with the Z51 Performance Package, like the one depicted on video at the bottom of this page.
It may not seem much, especially for something that can give Ferraris and Lamborghinis a run for their money, but you should not underestimate it. You see, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray can sprint up to 194 mph (312 kph) and reach 60 mph (97 kph) in a neck-snapping 2.9 seconds. Talk about $68,300 well spent, albeit before destination and the very greedy dealer fees.
That's certainly enough to send shivers down the spines of more expensive models. But how does it stack up against an Audi SQ5 (said almost no one ever)? The video mentioned above answers this odd question, which shows a drag race between the sporty crossover, which appears to be a 2018 model and the Corvette Stingray Z51.
It was filmed at the Barona Dragstrip in California recently and shows the two models going head to head in a 1/8-mile sprint. Both are said to be stock, and that means a twin-scroll turbo V6 that produces 354 horsepower (359 ps/264 kW) and 369 pound-foot (500 Nm) of torque. It won't baffle you from 0 to 60 mph, as the sprint takes a little over five seconds, and flat-out, it can do – you guessed it, 155 mph (250 kph).
Thus, we wouldn't bet against the 'Vette in this drag race, but since the driver still plays a major role and a great takeoff can make a huge difference in which vehicle crosses the finish line first, we wouldn't underestimate the older Audi SQ5 either. So, do you think you can spot the winner before clicking play? Now, hit that button to see if you were right.