Video: Challenger Muscle Car Needs More Dodge and Less Ram

Yep, that’s a Dodge Challenger that turned into a Ford Mustang at a hard push of the fun pedal, brutally hitting a lamp post and getting that pretty face all messed up.
We don’t know the answer to the questions that start with ‘w,' yet if we were to give credit to some of the social media users who commented on the video shared by lsx.videos on Instagram, uploaded a few hours ago, and embedded down below, then it is probably a couple of years old.
Still, this is the first time we see it, and it is very short. In fact, it starts right before the Dodge Challenger in question hit the lamp post, with a dude standing on its base – who fortunately jumped off and walked away unscathed – and ends shortly after. By the looks of it, the driver lost control of the wheel during what seemed to be a drifting attempt.
As for the damages sustained by the aging yet still popular muscle car from Dodge, these are probably mostly cosmetic. The vehicle is going to need a new bumper, headlight, grille, and probably a front fender on the right side too. Just to make sure that it can be thrashed again, a thorough inspection of the suspension and brakes would be needed too.
Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we would tell the driver to go easy on the gas pedal next time, as they are obviously not qualified to perform any kind of stunts. Also, we have to give credit to the lamp post, which was simply built like a tank, as it didn’t even move an inch when the said Dodge Challenger crashed into it head first. That said, if you know the whens, ifs, hows, and other juicy details about this incident, then feel free to share them with us in the comments section down below.
Still, this is the first time we see it, and it is very short. In fact, it starts right before the Dodge Challenger in question hit the lamp post, with a dude standing on its base – who fortunately jumped off and walked away unscathed – and ends shortly after. By the looks of it, the driver lost control of the wheel during what seemed to be a drifting attempt.
As for the damages sustained by the aging yet still popular muscle car from Dodge, these are probably mostly cosmetic. The vehicle is going to need a new bumper, headlight, grille, and probably a front fender on the right side too. Just to make sure that it can be thrashed again, a thorough inspection of the suspension and brakes would be needed too.
Before wrapping it up and calling it a story, we would tell the driver to go easy on the gas pedal next time, as they are obviously not qualified to perform any kind of stunts. Also, we have to give credit to the lamp post, which was simply built like a tank, as it didn’t even move an inch when the said Dodge Challenger crashed into it head first. That said, if you know the whens, ifs, hows, and other juicy details about this incident, then feel free to share them with us in the comments section down below.