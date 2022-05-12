Video: BMW 5 Series Caught With Its Pants Down, Driver's Friend Has the Time of His Life

YouTube shorts? Nope, more like Instagram shorts, as that is where this video came from, showing a BMW 5 Series damaging its rear bumper.
The ‘you can’t park there, buddy’ saying should have stuck with the owner of this F10, presumably the LCI, which is facelift in BMW slang, as that’s what got the best of his ride. Well, that and what seems to be some kind of flower pot made of concrete, and filled with dirt.
Likely believing that they can shake it off by driving away slowly, the driver took off, and his friend had his phone ready to immortalize whatever would have happened. And he did, because just as the Bimmer stepped off the curb, its rear bumper partially came off, making a sound that can only be described as disturbing for any petrolhead.
By now, the camera guy was literally laughing all the way to the pavement, as the driver kept going. On the plus side, he did lose that concrete thingy, but now his ride is going to need some tender loving care. And when you think that everything could have been solved differently, like having the friend gently lift off the back end, or maybe using the jack to lift the sedan, and simply push that pot away.
Then again, if they had done that, we wouldn’t have shared this clip with you, otherwise found on supercar.fails, Instagram, quoting another account that no longer exists. The footage ends with the driver eventually pulling over to wait for his friend, whose laughter got even more contagious as he approached the now damaged car. By the looks of it, this unfortunate event happened somewhere in Romania, at an undisclosed date, but since we cannot see the license plate, we would not bet our bottom dollar on it.
Likely believing that they can shake it off by driving away slowly, the driver took off, and his friend had his phone ready to immortalize whatever would have happened. And he did, because just as the Bimmer stepped off the curb, its rear bumper partially came off, making a sound that can only be described as disturbing for any petrolhead.
By now, the camera guy was literally laughing all the way to the pavement, as the driver kept going. On the plus side, he did lose that concrete thingy, but now his ride is going to need some tender loving care. And when you think that everything could have been solved differently, like having the friend gently lift off the back end, or maybe using the jack to lift the sedan, and simply push that pot away.
Then again, if they had done that, we wouldn’t have shared this clip with you, otherwise found on supercar.fails, Instagram, quoting another account that no longer exists. The footage ends with the driver eventually pulling over to wait for his friend, whose laughter got even more contagious as he approached the now damaged car. By the looks of it, this unfortunate event happened somewhere in Romania, at an undisclosed date, but since we cannot see the license plate, we would not bet our bottom dollar on it.