1 New Porsche 911 GT3 Regrets Challenging the Old 911 GT3 RS to a Drag Race

More on this:

Video: Alleged BMW 120i Trolls the Hell Out of a Porsche 911 (992) Turbo S

Unlike the full-blown 1M , which now costs as much as a brand new BMW M2 Coupe, the two-door 1 Series generation was nothing to write home about, in terms of straight-line performance anyway, because it was a peach on twisty roads, no matter what type of powertrain it packed. 6 photos



You see, while this variant of the kW ) toward the end of its life, what you’re looking at here is a true beast, capable of giving the new generation Porsche 911 Turbo S a run for its money.



So, what does it hide under the hood? A sports air filter and aftermarket exhaust system, according to its owner. Nonetheless, we all know that’s not the whole story, because you need some very serious firepower in order to run free with the



That’s because it rocks a new twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine, capable of pumping out 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It is bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, rocketing it to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, and up to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Thus, not many rides can brag about being equally fast, up to a point at least.



The presumed 120i, with massive brakes, was not the only troll of the day, because a second drag race shows a



However, certain owners have gone above and beyond to give theirs a whopping amount of power, including the man behind the wheel of this alleged 120i.You see, while this variant of the 1 Series Coupe packed 168 hp (170 ps / 125) toward the end of its life, what you’re looking at here is a true beast, capable of giving the new generation Porsche 911 Turbo S a run for its money.So, what does it hide under the hood? A sports air filter and aftermarket exhaust system, according to its owner. Nonetheless, we all know that’s not the whole story, because you need some very serious firepower in order to run free with the German supercar That’s because it rocks a new twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine, capable of pumping out 641 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It is bolted to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, rocketing it to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 2.6 seconds, and up to a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph). Thus, not many rides can brag about being equally fast, up to a point at least.The presumed 120i, with massive brakes, was not the only troll of the day, because a second drag race shows a Porsche 911 GT3 RS take on a rather dull-looking BMW 3 Series E30, from a 50 kph (31 mph) rolling start. Think the 911 absolutely destroyed it? Well, the result will definitely surprise you then, so you should head on down and hit that play button.