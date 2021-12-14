Vice President Harris Visits EV Charger Manufacturer, Promises Supercharging Network Soon

In the first year of her four-year vice presidency term, Kamala Harris hasn't had the easiest going of things. But she had a fantastic opportunity to show off some of the infrastructures her and Joe Biden's new spending bill is set to feature this week.
A whopping $5 billion of the $1 trillion infrastructure stimulus bill is going towards a connected network of rapid charging stations in the United States. One that can finally allow average everyday American motorists to kick dirty fossil fuels to the curb in the process.
Vice president Harris outlined the plan while paying a visit to an EV charging station maintenance facility in Maryland. Praising local employees for conducting so much hard work towards President Biden's plan to start the process of weaning off gasoline engines in America.
In her own words, Vice-President Harris said she'd like "to make electric vehicles accessible for everyone...Absolutely make it accessible for everyone and easy. Just like filling up your car with gas." It's going to take more than finely picked words to bring such a daunting creation come to life. Demand for automobiles isn't going to decrease any time soon. If the plan is to succeed, the system would need to be quick to build and, more importantly, quick to charge your car. We will admit, however, that the $7,500 EV tax credit is pretty darn sweet.
That's a tall order, considering you still can't charge your EV as fast as you can fill it with fuel in a normal car. At least in most situations, at this point. But it's hard not to commend EV manufacturers for the stellar job they've done making battery EVs more competitive with gasoline competitors. It's a sign that things are changing in America very rapidly. Meanwhile, the rest of the infrastructure bill is set to get to work fixing America's crumbling roads, bridges, and tunnels. Best of luck, you'll need it!
