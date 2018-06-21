Vespa Launches Anniversary Editions for Primavera, Yacht Club and Notte

autoevolution
 

Last week, one of the biggest events for scooter lovers took place in Richmond, Virginia. Hundreds of enthusiasts gathered at the event known as Amerivespa to see the latest advancements in the field of urban mobility.
The Italians from Piaggio were of course on site, as one of their brands, Vespa, is the main sponsor of the event. The scooter builder did not bring entirely new machines to the event, but it was present with four special edition models.

The unique versions are meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Primavera, one of Piaggio’s most durable models.

For the event, Vespa showcased 50th Anniversary versions for both the regular and the S version of the Primavera. For both, the biggest novelty is the addition of 12’’ aluminum alloy rims. The S variant got a fully digital instrument panel with a 4.3″ full-color TFT display, a first for the scooter maker.

“Today Vespa Primavera embodies all the values that, half a century ago, made it successful. Young, innovative, technologically avant-garde, agile and dynamic, and environmentally friendly, Vespa Primavera is a modern bike, inheriting the freshness and joie de vivre of its progenitor,” Piaggio said in a statement.

The third model to get the anniversary updates is the Yacht Club, which would feature special graphics on the chassis, chrome ornaments, and the rubber floorboard inserts.

Last in line is the Notte, a model that has been upgraded to feature total black graphics, including on the rims and muffler guard, and saddles dedicated to each model and a plate with the logo placed on the rear shield.

All new models will be available in the U.S. starting July, The Primavera will retail for $4,149 for the 50cc version and $5,549 for the 150cc S one. The Yacht Club’s 50cc anniversary model will sell for $4,049 and the Notte starting at $4,149.
