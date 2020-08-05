Very Rare Rolex Daytona John Player Special Sets New Auction Record at $1.5M

5 Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Most Expensive Rolex Ever, the GMT-Master Ice

A very rare and incredibly beautiful iteration of the iconic Rolex Daytona, the John Player Special, has just set a new record at a Sotheby’s auction, exchanging hands for a little over $1.5 million. 6 photos



The John Player Special was made in the ‘70s, mostly in an array of stainless steel variations. Even so, few items were made and, of those few, 10 were made in 18-carat gold. The one that sold at the online auction at



The John Player Special watches were named after the John Player livery found on Lotus Formula One team cars back in the day, when tobacco manufacturer John Player & Sons sponsored the team. This particular item is the best tribute to the F1 livery, with its combination of gold and black.



Made in 1969 and estimated at some $400,000-$800,000, reference 6264 is a three-register chronograph in impeccable condition, having been kept in a larger collection of an international collector, according to the auction house. It sold for a little over $1.5 million after 17 bids, and set a triple record: highest price for a watch sold at an online auction, highest price for this particular model, and highest price for a watch sold in the UK.



“An 18-karat yellow gold 6264 is the rarest gold configuration of the legendary Paul Newman. Only a handful of are known to exist, so it is difficult to overstate the fascination it arouses among vintage watch collectors,” Sam Hines, worldwide head of watches for Sotheby’s, explains.



“Beyond its scarcity, the aura of the watch exudes from its outstanding beauty – the warmth and depth of the black-and-gold combination – and association with the golden era of Formula 1. It’s a dream for watch connoisseurs who are often car lovers,” Hines adds.



