Very Rare, Impeccable 2009 Spyker C8 Laviolette Emerges for Sale

This The name Spyker probably rings a bell only with true car enthusiasts. Founded in 1880 in Amsterdam by brothers Jacobus and Hendrik Spijker, it was a coachbuilding shop that started out as partner for the future Mercedes-Benz. The Spijkers eventually decided to build their own cars and, until the business went under in 1926, they made several of them – and aircraft, too.The Spyker name was revived in 2000 (by Victor Muller and Maarten de Bruijn), with the Spyker C8 officially introduced at the 2001 Amsterdam International Motor Show. Throughout the entire production run, only some 300 C8s were made, of which 58 were coupes, or Laviolettes, as they were named, in honor of Joseph Valentin Laviolette. He was an engineer who had worked on several Spyker racing cars in the early 1900s.The C8 came with a mid-mounted Audi-derived 4.2-liter V8 engine, a very compact and lightweight form factor, and clear aircraft-inspired design. It was a solid sportscar delivering solid performance and excellent handling or, as Bonhams says in one of its recent listings, a “vintage warbird” forced to learn to fly on land and excelling at it. We’re paraphrasing.One of those 58 C8s Laviolettes will go under the hammer at the upcoming Audrain Concours Auction by Bonhams, which will be held on October 1 in Newport, Rhode Island. If knowing that it’s a very rare example isn’t enough to get you to consider it, know that it has other things working in its favor as well. It’s just one of the four ever made in this special color, Burnt Almond Orange, and it is in impeccable, as-new condition with just 700 miles (1,126 km) on the odo and no signs of the passing of time.Initially delivered to Florida, it was sold to the consignor in 2015 and, since then, kept in climate-controlled storage. It’s been serviced as recently as 2019.The V8 is mated to a six-speed manual transmission sending power to the rear wheels. The engine bay is “spotless,” as is the leather interior with the machine-turned aluminum dash and gear-shifter. Aviation influences are apparent throughout, from the “gun turret” side air intakes to the polished alloy on the mirrors and fog-light cutouts, the instrument panel and the pedal box.This Spyker C8 Laviolette, a 2009 model, is believed to be the best preserved example in history, so it would make for a welcome addition to the fleet of any respectable collector. The only condition is that said collector have $300,000 to $400,000 to spend on it.

