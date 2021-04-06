Very Rare 2007 Saleen S7 in LM Spec Is About to Go Under the Hammer

As wise investments go, this is probably right there at the top with the best. A very rare 2007 Saleen S7 in LM spec is coming up for auction, presenting an incredible package of solid performance, one-owner history, and only a few hundred miles on the clock.
Saleen S7 is the flagship car from Saleen, the American carmaker founded by Steve Saleen, Phil Frank, Hidden Creek Industries, and RML. Introduced in 2000 and made until 2009, it was entirely built by hand, fully original and high performance, and made in small numbers. Urban legend has it that the entire production car probably delivered under 100 units in total, 17 of which were race cars.
The S7 ended production in 2009, but it was relaunched in 2017 in partnership with Jiangsu Secco Automobile Technology Corporation. The S7-LM came with more horsepower and an updated interior, and no one knows exactly how many new units were produced. However, of the old S7 units, only three were brought back and converted to LM spec, which means you get an all-American sports car upgraded for modern-day performance standards.
This is one of them. It will be going under the hammer at Bonhams on April 10, 2021, during the Supercars on Sunset event in Los Angeles, California. That’s the same auction where Jerry Seinfeld’s rare Porsche 911 GT3 RS will be auctioned, along with several other, though perhaps less stellar supercars.
This S7-LM boasts more than 1,000 hp under the hood and a mere 300 miles (483 km) on the odometer. It has been with the original owner since purchase and been maintained in impeccable condition. It is the star of the upcoming auction event and is expected to fetch between $1 million and $1.3 million.
That’s a lot of money right there, but it’s also a lot of car. For the sake of comparison, a similar example, a 2007 SL in LM spec, but with half the mileage, sold for $1.2 million in November last year on Bring a Trailer.
