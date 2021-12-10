Very Anticipated Google Maps Fix Confirmed as More Users Switch to Waze

4 Google Maps on Android Auto Loses Location, Simple Fix Could Deal With It

Google Maps is the leading mobile navigation worldwide, but this isn’t by any means a guarantee that the experience is always flawless for users out there. 6 photos



An early December update has broken down the search along the route, meaning that once users configure a destination in Google Maps and the navigation starts, looking for other POIs, such as gas stations, is no longer possible.



It’s easy to see how this error is causing so much frustration for Google Maps users. Searching for popular POIs, such as gas stations, ATMs, grocery stores, and pharmacies, is no longer possible unless you interrupt the navigation and then manually search for nearby locations.



Several users are complaining of the same problem in the review section of Google Maps on the Google Play Store, and some say they’ve switched to Waze simply because they can’t find a way to get the search feature to work.



In the meantime, there’s indeed no workaround to fix the whole thing. In theory, downgrading Google Maps to an earlier release could bring the searching behavior back to normal, especially given the problem has been introduced by an early December update.



