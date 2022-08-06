Vermont's Republican Governor Now Drives an EV Made by Ford

Vermont Governor Phil Scott is now the first head of state government that jumps ship and gets inside an EV. He’s driving a 2022 F-150 Lightning. Here’s why it matters and what this move might signal.
Vermont’s Governor gave up on burning fossil fuels while he was doing public work. The state official replaced a gas guzzler SUV with the first all-electric pickup truck made by Ford. Already a hit in the U.S., the F-150 Lightning is set to become even more popular next year.
While receiving the new zero-emission Ford truck, Phil Scott reminded those watching and listening to him that transportation is the state’s greatest source of pollution. Switching to EVs and using alternative ways of moving from one point to another might help with Vermont’s plan of reducing greenhouse emissions by half by the end of the current decade.
Phil Scott is known for his involvement in late model car racing. These cars are built for adventure and reach speeds of over 100 mph (160 kph) on short dirt tracks. Moreover, the man’s a part-time racing driver and a Republican. That’s sending a strong signal across the whole U.S. He personally hopes that more and more electric vehicles will make it into racing.
Having the governor of your state driving an EV is a good way of making people at the top conscious of the real needs of those who are traveling every day. Phil Scott might now help others consider switching to EVs, while simultaneously impacting public policy which might lead to better options when it comes to charging or incentivizing buying an all-electric vehicle.
Picking an EV also makes a lot of sense since the governor is traveling often and is not covering long distances always. It’s a good way of getting rid of some harmful emissions to the environment while saving taxpayers a lot of dollars in the process.
Vermont’s Governor isn’t normally driving himself places but, in the video down below, you can see the man trying out Ford’s EV. One of his first remarks is that the cabin is “so quiet.”
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t owned by the governor. The vehicle has been bought with public funds and it will remain in the hands of the governor’s office.
