Vermont Comedy Show Charges Rivian Owners a Premium if They Want To Attend

Rivian is making a ton of progress, and prospective owners are surely happy about it, albeit deliveries aren’t necessarily happening faster. However, existing owners from Vermont might not be too jolly to hear that they must pay more to attend the same comedy and music show as others. Let’s find out what’s going on.
Rivian’s R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV are some of the greatest all-electric practical vehicles a startup could have ever made. They come with impressive off-road capabilities, and both units provide enough room for people and/or things. But the best thing about them is that Rivian chose the battery-electric path and did not want to play around with plug-in hybrids. So, Tesla, Ford, Chevrolet, and Lucid have one serious competitor.
Now, we know that a young carmaker is poised to make some mistakes as time goes by. Rivian has taken its fair share of controversial decisions and has many disgruntled customers. However, as far as we are concerned, the American EV maker is trying to become a future-proof company. It might take a while before they break all the barriers, but Rivian is on the right path. Remember – at first, nobody gave Tesla a shot, and they came up with a considerably inferior product than what the Irvine-based automaker makes in Normal, Illinois, today.
So, if you are a Rivian owner, you are one of the lucky ones. First, because a vehicle managed to find its way to you, and second because you get to drive a pickup truck or an SUV that looks great and can fulfill many roles as a family hauler or workhorse. And if you can charge at home, you're also saving some good money depending on how often you take the EV out.
Still, some people perceive the Rivian R1T and R1S as luxury vehicles that do not improve anything concerning the environment or the local traffic. This is especially true in Vermont – one of America’s most deprived states, according to Rich States, Poor States ranking.
While Vermonters are not known to have some kind of serious anti-EV stance, they might mind when well-off people from out of state are joining their communities and are jacking up local prices for houses and goods even though they do not live there permanently. Stowe, a town in Vermont, is a place where many Rivian units have been spotted lately. But that may have happened because of people coming from the neighboring New York State.
This perception might be what is reflected in this “The Logger and the Fiddler” poster which states that people coming with a farm tractor don’t have to pay $25 to attend, while Rivian owners will be asked to chip in $5 more than the others.
Even though it seems wrong, we suggest you take this with a grain of salt. It’s possible that someone attempted to make a joke in the spirit of the comedy and music show. Moreover, we looked at the official poster image used for the Facebook event. We did not find any similar writings. Plus, Rusty DeWees is known for his satirical approach. It might have been added there just for a couple of extra giggles.
Finally, nobody can blame Vermonters for not liking EVs, especially as Tesla is setting up shop in the state with an official store along Shelburne Road. Similarly, let’s not forget that John Deere is also going on the all-electric route.
