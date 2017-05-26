autoevolution

"Verde Mantis" 2018 BMW M4 Copies Color from Huracan, Gets Walkaround

 
We cannot pass up a good BMW M4, even if the changes made to it are small. During the BMW PGA Championship 2017, "Genius" Ali Khawaja did a detailed walkaround of this Verde Mantis M4 with the Competition Pack, as well as a full-spec M760Li that you guys might like.
Can BMW even use the Verde Mantis name? It appears they can. For us, that's the most iconic Lamborghini color of the moment, and it's practically synonymous with the Huracan V10 supercar.

Yet here is an M4 with the same shade, and it's looking quite tasty. Crossing colors and cars is like fusion cooking - the unexpected element makes it better. Sadly, there's probably never going to be a Yas Marina Blue Huracan or an Austin Yellow Aventador.

Anyway, we wanted to show you the video because this is the very latest M4 model, the 2018MY. It's got the new headlight signature which is more angular. The rest of the features are from the Competition Package, but we still can't get enough of those wheels or the bucket seats with sexy holes in the middle.

BMW Genius Ali also seems to like the M760Li quite a lot. It got the stance and aggression only the very biggest sports sedans can exude, and it's backed up by the V12. 610 horsepower is apparently enough to get you from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds. Sure, it's not a real M car, but it's faster than the 450 horsepower M4. And faster is always good.

If you want something that combines the insane grunt of the V12 with the sideways poise of the smaller coupe, we suggest waiting for the all-new M5 to arrive with its first AWD system. But until then, a Lamborghini-colored 4 Series with new headlights isn't too bad either.



2018 bmw m4 BMW M4 Competition Package BMW BMW M760Li
 
