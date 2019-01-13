Verde Draco Lamborghini Huracan Performante Is Almost Understated

autoevolution

When it comes to a velocity toy like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, there's simply no way to conceal the go-fast look. Nevertheless, certain owners choose colors that help such supercars add a touch of discretion. And, in our book, the Verde Draco Performante we have here is an example as good as any.
This shade of green allows the Huracan Performante to looks slightly cleaner and it's no secret that certain aficionados would've preferred a less busier styling for the special edition. For the sake of comparison, we'll mention the predecessor of the beast, namely the Gallardo Superleggera, did pack a cleaner look.

The example we have here, which comes with black wheels, has recently been spotted in Birchester, UK. Of course, the appearance of the shade varies according to the lighting conditions and, admittedly, the weather appears to have helped with the effect mentioned above.

Speaking of the Lamborghini Huracan, we'll remind you that Sant'Agata Bolognese released the Evo mid-cycle revamp of the V10 monster earlier this week.

On the firepower front, the mid-cycle revamp sees the standard Lamborghini Huracan, if we might call it so, borrowing the 640 hp engine of the Performante special edition.

However, the handling changes might be even more important. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo comes with rear-wheel steering, while also packing torque vectoring. In addition to that, there's a whole range of new control electronics and we expect this to remove any traces of understeer from the mid-engined machine's behavior.

And despite Lamborghini having been tight-lipped about the Huracan Evo Spyder, multiple prototypes of the open-top model have already been spotted testing in the US.

With the introduction of the Evo Spyder being inevitable, we could see the newcomer landing by next Spring - we can't wait for the drop-top to bring that V10 roar closer to our ears.

 

